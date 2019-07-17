BJP expels Champion for 6 years over pistol dance video

"Taking into account the indiscipline of the MLA, the BJP is suspending him from the party's primary membership for six years."

After a video went viral showing him dancing while flaunting guns, the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand on Thursday clarified that its MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, who has been suspended for an indefinite period, has not been expelled from the party so far but has been served a 10-day notice on expulsion.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion from the party for six years, days after he was seen dancing with two pistols and a carbine in a video, which went viral on the social media.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said the indiscipline of the Khanpur MLA was being taken seriously. “Taking into account the indiscipline of the MLA, the BJP is suspending him from the party’s primary membership for six years. The decision is being implemented immediately,” he said in a letter in Hindi.

Last week, three arms licences of Champion were suspended.