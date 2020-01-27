BJP fails to keep its flock together in Bhootpur

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Mahabubnagar: While BJP may have mastered the art of horse-trading elsewhere in the country, the party’s State unit doesn’t seem to have learnt the tricks of the trade. At least in one municipality in Mahabubnagar district, BJP failed to keep their flock together.

In Bhootpur Municipality, TRS and BJP won in four wards each while the Congress won two wards out of 10 wards in the municipality. While BJP was confident of getting support from its opposition party Congress to elect Chairperson and vice-chairperson, the BJP’s candidate in fray for Chairperson’s post gave a slip in the last minute, to join TRS.

KDR Srinivas Yadav, BJP’s prospective candidate for Chairperson’s post, switched sides and joined TRS on Sunday night in the presence of Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, Devarkadra MLA A Venkateshwar Reddy and Jadcharla MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy. He didn’t just go alone. He also took along with him another councillor who had also won on BJP ticket. Srinivas Yadav was elected as vice-chairperson of Bhootpur Municipality on Monday, while TRS councillor Baswaraj Goud took charge of the Chairperson’s post.

Bhootpur is an important Municipality in terms of revenue generation and tax collection as it falls right on National Highway 44 and is close to Mahabubnagar and Jadcharla. Local businesses have been thriving here and there is a proposal to make this area part of the dry-port being planned in Mahabubnagar district.

