BJP files complaint against TRS MLA

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: BJP leaders approached Kukatpally police station here on Thursday and lodged a complaint against Sherilingampalli TRS MLA Arkepudi Gandhi for his alleged provocative speech.

In the complaint by the constituency level party functionaries the BJP alleged that the MLA addressing a group at his residence has made provocative statements to create animosity between two communities.

State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash termed it highly objectionable and violation of the constitution. Subhash, in a statement, said that it was unfortunate that Gandhi, being an elected representative, while addressing a group of Muslims, had said that he will “give full protection to Muslims even if they are from Pakistan or any other places and living in Telangana.”

The BJP leader said it is a shame on the part of the MLA who provoked Muslims by asking them to chase away BJP workers or any others who visit their houses to collect data.

