BJP forgot about turmeric board issue, says Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 10:14 pm

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy on Saturday accused BJP MP Aravind of deceiving Nizamabad people by neglecting his electoral promise of setting up a turmeric board.

Speaking to media persons here, the Minister said the MP also resorted to false propaganda about allocation of Union government funds to Telangana. He said BJP leaders were against speaking about various issues, only keeping the ensuing municipal elections in view.

Speaking along with TRS party parliamentary constituency in-charge Tula Uma and other leaders, Prashanth Reddy said people would vote for TRS candidates in Bheemgal municipal council and hoist the party flag. He said many leaders were interested in joining the ruling party by seeing the achievements of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

There was a tough fight for TRS party tickets in the ensuing civic polls — more than five candidates were expecting a ticket for each municipal ward and division. The party would allocate tickets by assessing the winning chances of a candidate. Those who did not get the tickets must work for TRS’ victory and the party would recognise their services.

Prashanth Reddy said Aravind promised to set up turmeric board within five days of his election, but he conveniently forgot about it. “His party is once again coming before the people with false promises, but people would not believe them now,” he said.

He said the Telangana government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for development works in municipalities. It was spending Rs 9,002 crore and issuing Aasara pensions to 45 lakh people in the State, of which the Centre was issuing only Rs 200 crore.

The government was also constructing 2.83 lakh double bedroom houses at a cost of Rs 6.5 lakh each, while the Union government was only giving a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh each, he said. It spent Rs 430 crore on KCR Kits, while the Union government gave only Rs 80 crore, the Minster added. Prashanth Reddy said Palle Pragathi ensured rapid development. After the municipal elections, the rural action plan would be extend to the municipalities.

Uma, Nizamabad parliamentary constituency in-charge, said the State government achieved tremendous development in Bheemgal municipality, and TRS leaders should put forth this development to people and strive for the victory of the party’s candidates. Markfed chairman Loka Bapu Reddy, TRS leader Dr Madhu Shekhar and Bheemgal municipal leaders were present.

