‘BJP has no knowledge of history,’ says Uttam Kumar

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Apparently worried over losing ground to the BJP, the Congress Party dismissed BJP’s plans by saying BJP has no connection whatsoever with the liberation of princely State of Hyderabad.

It was on September 17 that the then ruler of Hyderabad State agreed for its merged with Indian Union. The BJP has plans to mark the day with a public meeting that is expected to be addressed by Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters here on Sunday that the BJP was indulging in false propaganda. “It was the Congress party that made merger of Hyderabad State with Indian Union possible. BJP leaders have no knowledge of history,” he said.

Uttam, briefing reporters on decisions taken in Congress core committee meeting, said his party will launch its membership drive on September 15 at Mahabubnagar. He also accused the State Government of neglecting healthcare services and said his party leaders will visit hospitals in all districts on Monday to inspect condition of the facilities provided. The party is also planning dharnas on September 11 at all constituency headquarters to protest inadequate availability of urea for farmers.