BJP instigating communal hatred: Maoists

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Cherla (Kothagudem): Posters and pamphlets by Maoists, accusing the BJP of instigating communal hatred in Telangana to spread its base, appeared in many agency villages in Kothagudem and neighbouring districts on Thursday,.

The posters appeared in the name of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party Telangana State Committee. The Maoist party said the BJP and the Narendra Modi government were Hindu fascists and resorting to atrocities against Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming to create a modern India by 2023, was spreading dubious patriotism, fascism and promoting corporate forces with a long-range strategy, the pamphlets said, adding that to suppress Maoists, ‘Operation Samadhan’ was launched.

Stating that inflation in the country had been making the lives of common people miserable, the pamphlet said the faulty policies of the State and Central governments were being opposed by students, women, workers, Dalits and Adivasis and their agitations were taking the shape of militant fights.

The Maoists appealed to the people to celebrate between September 21 and November 8, marking the 15th foundation day of the Maoist party. The posters and pamphlets appeared at Cherla in Kothagudem district, Metlagudem and Gunnaram of Wazedu mandal in Mulug district, Narsingpeta in Chintoor mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

‘The event holds great significance as it also marks the 50th foundation day of CPI (ML) and MCCI. Grand celebrations have to be conducted in all villages along with meetings and seminars against Hindu fascism,” the posters read.

