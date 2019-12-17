BJP launches ‘Namami Musi’ campaign

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Taking a vow to fight till the State government takes up cleansing of Musi, the State BJP on Monday called for a long drawn fight in five districts demanding setting up of Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) with Central assistance in different places along the length and breadth of the river which starts from Anantagiri in Vikarabad till and meets river Krishna near Suryapet.

Addressing a gathering at Bapu Ghat where the BJP leaders sprinkled the river water they brought from Anantagiri into the highly polluted Musi, State BJP president K Laxman said the State government which had said that it would allocated Rs 3,000 crore for cleaning water bodies such as Musi and Hussain Sagar has not spent a single penny towards that goal.

“During the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Central Government funded STPs at Attapur, Amberpet, Nagole and Nallacheruvu. After that, the TRS government never matched the Central funds thereby putting an end to cleaning of the industrial pollutants from entering Musi and Hussain Sagar,” he said.

