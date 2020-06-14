BJP leader held for helping Maoists in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Kothagudem: A BJP leader and his associate were caught by police for allegedly helping the naxals to purchase a tractor in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh State.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav on Sunday informed that the district BJP vice president Jagat Pujari and his associate Ramesh Usundi were arrested on the charges of helping the Maoists.

During questioning Pujari confessed to his crime and stated that he had arrived at a deal sometime back with the CPI (Maoist) Party Indravati Area Committee Commander Ajay Alamy to help the latter to purchase a new tractor and other farm equipment, the SP said.

As part of the deal Alamy gave Rs 4 lakh to Pujari, who paid the remaining money through a bank cheque. The vehicle was bought at a Mahindra tractor showroom at Gidam town on June 12 in the name of Usudi’s father Konda Usundi.

The police tractor was intercepted when Usundi was taking it to Handawada village in Narayanpur district for delivery to the naxals. The police seized the tractor, a trolley and other accessories like cage wheel.

The Pujari and Usundi were booked under Sections 8 (2) (3) and (5) of Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005, the SP Pallav said. The arrested BJP leader was said to be the son of former BJP legislator Dhaniram Pujari.

