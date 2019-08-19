BJP leader slams Mancherial MLA

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Mancherial: The BJP Mancherial Assembly constituency in-charge Verabelli Raghunath Rao flayed Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao for criticizing the leadership of the saffron party.

Addressing the media here on Monday, he took exception to Diwakar Rao’s comments against the local leadership. “The State unit of the BJP would have supported the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, but for the corruption and irregularities in constructing the project,” he said, adding that the cost of the project was escalated from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore only to benefit the executing agency.

He found fault with the Mancherial legislator for not coming forward to take part in open debates proposed by BJP leadership. He said the MLA was confining himself to mere statements and was not focusing on taking up developmental works announced a year back.

