BJP leaders misleading farmers in Telangana: Minister Dayakar Rao

Warangal: BJP leaders are misleading the farmers on paddy purchase issue. While the Centre led by BJP is not ready to buy the paddy, the BJP leaders in Telangana instigated the farmers stating that they would ensure purchase of paddy. But both of them have cheated the farmers, alleged Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He has made it clear that the TRS government and party under the leadership Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would force the Centre to purchase paddy at any cost.

Responding to the call given by the TRS party high command, Dayakar Rao has participated in several protests and dharnas at Rayaparthy, Thorrur, Pedda Vangara, Kodakandla, and Devaruppula mandal centres in Palakurthi constituency on Monday. He got into the bullock cart wearing the headgear and drove it using the stick as a part of the rally while a huge number of farmers followed him. Rao has explained how the Centre was cheating the paddy farmers.

“While the Centre is purchasing entire wheat from Punjab, why cannot it buy the paddy produced in Telangana,” he asked and exposed the double standards of the BJP leaders showing the video clipping where they made contradicting statements on paddy procurement. “The BJP government at the Centre waived off Rs 11 lakh crores of NPA. But it is not ready to pay Rs 11,000 crore to farmers towards paddy procurement,” he said. He also added that the Centre had earned Rs 23 lakh crore on oil in the last seven years.

Meanwhile, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and other leaders have also participated in the protests in their respective constituencies, and demanded the Centre to immediately issue a statement stating that they would purchase entire paddy produced in Telangana during this Yasangi.

