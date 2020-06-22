BJP leaders prevented from staging dharna

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: Several BJP leaders, including State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, were prevented from staging a dharna at the office of Director, Medical Services, on Monday. The BJP gave a call to party cadre across the State to protest at offices of district medical officers and hospitals, against the alleged negligent attitude of the State government towards treatment of Covid positive patients and the low number of testing carried out in the State.

Police took into custody Sanjay Kumar, former ministers Vijaya Rama Rao, Peddireddy and State unit spokesperson S Prakash Reddy at the medical services office. In Warangal, State general secretary Chinta Sambamurty was taken into custody for protesting at district hospital. Former State BJP president K Laxman was restricted from moving out of his residence by police at Ashoknagar.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, BJP core committee member, was also kept under restricted movement at his house under Narsingi PS limits. Sudhakar Reddy said the State government had failed to provide PPE kits to doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff. “Ministers are making motivated criticism against BJP national president and State leaders who are genuinely representing the matter,” he said.

