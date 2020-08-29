‘BJP leaders should get Rs 500 cr for Warangal to prove their sincerity’

Speaking to press persons in Hanamkonda on Saturday, Vinay Bhaskar asked the State BJP leaders including Union Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy to see that the Union government would release the funds

Warangal Urban: Stating that the recent very heavy rains left a trail of destruction to the Warangal city, the second biggest city in Telangana, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has demanded that the Centre announce it as the national disaster and sanction Rs 500 crore as immediate relief.

Speaking to press persons in Hanamkonda on Saturday, Vinay Bhaskar asked the State BJP leaders including Union Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy to see that the Union government would release the funds to Warangal in order to prove their sincerity for the development of the State.

“BJP State president Bandi Sanjay visited the flood affected areas in the city and submitted a report to the Centre. With the same spirit, he must see that the Centre sanctions funds to GWMC,” Vinay Bhaskar said and added that the BJP leaders should also make efforts to get the railway coach factory to Kazipet for the development of the State and Kazipet should be made a railway division.

Saying that he along with several other TRS people’s representatives had handed over the groceries and other essential goods to the poor spending money from their own pocket during the lockdown imposed by the government to check the pandemic Covid-19, he said that he would also provide assistance to the flood victims besides seeing relief from State the government.

“The BJP leaders should stop doing cheap politics over the Covid-19 and floods in Warangal city. Instead of it, they should come forward to help the victims,” he suggested. He also said that the State government would provide help to those houses that were damaged or collapsed due to rains.

MLAs Aroori Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy, GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao , KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, DCCB Chairman Marneni Ravindar Rao and others were present at the press meet.

