BJP leaders taken into custody in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:38 am 11:56 am

Hyderabad: Police foiled an attempt by BJP activists to gherao Pragathi Bhavan on Monday to protest against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao‘s remarks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the early hours of the day, police teams were deployed near the State BJP office as well as the Hyderabad BJP President N Ramchander Rao’s residence. Around 10:30 am, police arrested State BJP president K. Laxman, Ramchander Rao and G Kishan Reddy, and shifted them to the police station.

The party’s Hyderabad unit had on Sunday called for an agitation and other programmes to express their anger against the Chief Minister’s comments.