BJP leaders wish PM Modi on his birthday

New Delhi: Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, top BJP leaders on Thursday said India’s stature rose on the world stage under his leadership and his life dedicated to the welfare of nation is an inspiration for them.

In a series of tweets, BJP president JP Nadda wished Modi, saying that under his leadership India moved swiftly on the path of progress and raised its stature at the world stage.

Modi’s life is dedicated to nation building and he is an inspiration for all party workers, Nadda said.

देश को प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर कर विश्वपटल पर ‘भारतवर्ष’ के मान-सम्मान को बढ़ाने वाले जननायक, आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस पर उन्हें हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। व्यक्ति निर्माण से लेकर राष्ट्रनिर्माण के लिए समर्पित आपका जीवन हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/LXGnATiuTd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 17, 2020



Echoing similar sentiments, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Modi as most popular leader of the country and said he connected deprived sections of the society with mainstream of development.

राष्ट्रसेवा और गरीब कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित देश के सर्वप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। मोदी जी के रूप में देश को एक ऐसा नेतृत्व मिला है जिसने लोक-कल्याणकारी नीतियों से वंचित वर्ग को विकास की मुख्यधारा से जोड़ा और एक मजबूत भारत की नींव रखी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2020



Shah said Modi has dedicated his entire life for the welfare of the country and is laying down a foundation of strong and self-reliant India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction and decisive action.

“He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor and marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life,” Singh said.

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. India has benefited tremendously from his astute leadership, firm conviction &decisive action. He has been working assiduously towards empowering the poor & marginalised. Praying for his good health and long life — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2020



The ruling BJP celebrates Modi’s birthday as ‘Sewa Diwas’ and organises public welfare activities across the country for a week.

Wishes poured in from across the world for Modi who turned 70 on Thursday.