BJP legislator Raja Singh quarantines himself, after his gunman tests positive

By | Published: 11:57 am

Hyderabad: The personal security officer of BJP legislator from Maharajgunj constituency, Raja Singh tested positive for coronavirus, following which the legislator, his family members and his associates quarantined themselves on Saturday.

Yesterday my gun man has been tested positive with corona. I’ve taken test along with my family & karyakartas, report is expected in 2 days. Increase your immune system to defeat #corona request all to perform yoga, exercise & guidelines of Aayush mantralaya. pic.twitter.com/14xNcjLbN4 — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) June 20, 2020

Raja Singh, the lone legislator of the BJP in Telangana, has tweeted on Saturday morning that he, his family members and his associates have taken the diagnostic test and the result is expected in two days.

Hyderabad has seen a sudden surge in incidence of Covid-19 with the state reporting as many as 499 cases on Friday, with 329 cases being reported from GHMC areas alone. Three senior IPS officers were also reportedly been afflicted with the virus leading to their quarantinement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .