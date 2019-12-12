BJP Mahila Morcha urges govt to control liquor sale

By | Published: 10:29 pm

Nalgonda: BJP Mahila Morcha district president Pothupati Aruna on Thursday urged the State government to control the liquor business in the State in the larger interests of the people as well as women.

Speaking at a media here, Aruna said that the in majority of the cases of rapes, accused were in inebriated state. Though the State government was taking up several measures for the safety and security of women, the crimes against women were continuing due to indiscriminate sale of liquor in the State. She has underlined the need to control the sale of liquor.

She said that Mahila Morcha would organise a seminar titled “Women Empowerment-their Safety” at 10 am on December 14 at Stay-in hotel in Nalgonda. Former Minister and BJP leader D K Aruna will attend the seminar as a chief guest. Women advocates, doctors and industrialists will also attend the programme on the day.

