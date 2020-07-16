BJP making tall claims on Covid funding: Eatala Rajender

By | Published: 11:54 pm 12:56 am

Hyderabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender has disputed the claim of State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay that the Union Government had provided Rs 7,151 crore financial assistance to Telangana to tide over the pandemic crisis.

Speaking to Telangana Today, he asserted that that the State had got only Rs 215 crore assistance. The government sent six lakh odd N-95 masks, two lakh odd PPE kits, 650 odd ventillators only. “How did they come up with such a figure?”, an amused Rajender asked. The BJP State president made this claim of Rs 7,151 crore financial aid at a meeting in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had shown his statesmanship when he supported the Union Government initiatives in fighting coronavirus and also in respect of Sino-Indian issues, but the BJP in the State was not reciprocating such measures. All the BJP wants is to destabilise the State governments irrespective of the human crisis due to the pandemic. When people were asking for health and safety, they are engrossed in toppling State governments, Rajender said referring to Rajasthan developments.

The kind of progress achieved by Telangana is appreciated by the Union Ministers and Central government officials alike. “But the State BJP leadership complained to their bosses that it was embarrassing for them when a BJP Union Minister praised Telangana. Such is their politicking,” Rajender commented. He said irrespective of the political accusations, what remained a fact was the tremendous growth registered by Telangana on all fronts. “We did not earn people’s hearts with mere talk. We worked silently. We are proud to say it is Telangana under the leadership of Chadrashekhar Rao, that will provide food to the country even if there is a drought period. It is Telangana which provides 24X7 free power to farmers.”

Osmania General Hospital

The Health Minister said it was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who proposed to construct a new hospital in place of the old building of Osmania General Hospital in 2015, but the Opposition parties, heritage activists and others opposed it vehemently. Osmania Hospital building is more than 100 years old and a hospital is run from it. It is not like Charminar. People would lose lives if there is a collapse. But when the ground floor was flooded due to rains, it is the same opposition parties who opposed KCR’s proposal were against criticising the government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .