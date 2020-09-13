BJP misleading people over urea supply: TRS MP

Out of the 13 lakh tonne required, only 6.25 lakh tonne urea was supplied to the State, said Venkatesh Netha, Peddapalli MP

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha accused the BJP leaders of misleading people on allocation and supply of urea to the State. He alleged that against 13 lakh tonnes urea required for the State, only 6.25 lakh tonnes were supplied to the State.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters here on Sunday, Venkatesh said the local BJP leaders tried to attack him when he attended the Ramagundam Fertilisers Corporation Limited (RFCL) meeting as representative of the local people.

“Despite being the local MP, I was not invited for the meeting as per the protocol. But I went to the meeting to represent the woes of people of Eerlapalli and Laxmipur villages who were facing pollution problem due to the Ramagundam Fertiliser factory. But the local BJP leaders tried to attack me at the meeting attended by two Union Ministers,” he said.

He pointed out that the State had 11 per cent share in the Ramagundam Fertilisers Corporation Limited (RFCL). He demanded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy come out with facts and explain how many local youth were selected in about 800 jobs available in the Corporation. He alleged that the RFCL office was being turned into BJP party office.

MP Manne Srinivas Reddy and Government Whip T Bhanu Prasad also spoke.

