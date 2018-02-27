BJP MLA Kishan Reddy’s website ‘hacked’

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA G Kishan Reddy lodged a complaint with Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy on Monday, stating that his official website was hacked and that he couldn’t access it since morning.

However, later in the evening, Reddy tweeted saying the website was restored. “Looks like this notorious act was the handiwork of “Pakistani agents” or anti-nationals. I have written to @TelanganaDGP, IG (Intelligence) of Telangana Police for necessary action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police said no case was booked in this regard.