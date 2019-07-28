BJP MLA Raja Singh stages protest at Hayathnagar police station

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: BJP legislator T Raja Singh staged a protest in front of the Hayathnagar police station condemning the arrest of some ‘gau rakshaks’ by the police.

The Hayathnagar police on Sunday morning had arrested a few persons who were trying to stop the traders from transporting the cattle into the city. Following the arrest, Singh visited the spot and staged a dharna there.

Later, he met the police officials and demanded them that the arrested activists be released. However, the police registered a case against the gau rakshaks who allegedly thwarted the transportation of the cattle.

