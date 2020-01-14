BJP MLA Raja Singh under house arrest in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:37 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest by the City Police after he announced his intentions to go to the communally disturbed Bhainsa mandal in Nirmal district here.

Singh, in a video message on Monday, had announced his plans to go to Bhainsa and visit the houses of the members of a particular community. “I planned to go Bhainsa on Tuesday but before I could start, a police team placed me under house arrest and posted police picket outside my house to prevent me from stepping out,” he said.

On Sunday, several persons were injured and property damaged when two groups clashed in Bhainsa. The police has clamped prohibitory orders there to prevent further escalation of violence.

