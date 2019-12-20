BJP MLA urges Telangana Police to deny permission to AIMIM protest

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Friday urged Telangana Police to deny permission to Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to hold protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Darussalam.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will stage a protest against the citizenship law on Saturday at Darussalam at 6 pm.

“Request Telangana DGP and CP Hyd City officials not to give any permission for the meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act by MIM party at Darussalam which is tomorrow,” Raja tweeted.

Meanwhile, Owaisi has asked protestors to bring their neighbours and friends to stand against the CAA.

“Do remember, we will meet tomorrow at Darussalam at 6 pm. Do not come alone, get your neighbors and friends along. Don’t forget to bring them alongwith you,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi condemned the violence that took place during the protests against CAA and was of the view that agitations should be held peacefully.”It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained,” he told ANI.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

