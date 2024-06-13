BJP MP Raghunandan Rao claims ED has filed case on KCR

Addressing the party cadre in Medak, Raghunandan Rao also claimed that a ED team has reached Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 05:20 PM

Medak: Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao of the BJP on Thursday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Addressing the party cadre in Medak, Raghunandan Rao also claimed that a ED team has reached Hyderabad on Thursday. However, he did not reveal how he got the information of the ED registering any case.

The recently-elected MP went on to say that the road ahead would be tough for Chandrashekhar Rao, T Harish Rao and P Venkatrami Reddy, who had contested against him the recent Parliament elections.

Raghunandan Rao, who was speaking at a Lok Sabha election success meet with BJP works in Medak town, also called upon the BJP cadre to set a goal for themselves to achieve better results in the forthcoming local body elections.