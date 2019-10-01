BJP must apologise to Cong: Ponnam Prabhakar

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday demanded that BJP State president K Laxman withdraw his allegations against the Congress party. The latter reportedly termed Telangana Congress party as a sister party to the ruling TRS in Telangana. Prabhakar said the BJP was making baseless allegations against the Congress rather than focusing on real problems being faced by people of the State.

Speaking to newsmen here on Tuesday, Prabhakar said BJP working president JP Nadda accused the TRS government of corruption but did not take any measure or lodged complaint with the Centre. He pointed out that he himself wrote a letter to BJP national working president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a CBI investigation into the charges of corruption. But there has been no response in this regard, he said.

Prabhakar demanded that the BJP State leadership prove that they were not hand-in-glove with the TRS in the State by ensuring a CBI probe against TRS government. He wanted Laxman to explain what the BJP government at the Centre had done for the State.

