BJP NRI wing extends aid to families affected in Bhainsa clashes

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Jeddah: The followers of BJP NRI wing in Oman have come to the aid of those affected by the clashes in Bhainsa and expressed solidarity with them. Telangana BJP team in Oman led by convener Narendra Panniru flew to Bhainsa and met the victims.

“We handed over Rs 10,000 to each of the 20 families whose houses were damaged during the clashes in Bhainsa,” Narendra said in a statement, adding that Telangana NRI BJP wing followers living in Oman contributed the amount.

Narendra said he, along with other members, met the victims in Bhainsa BJP office on Saturday and handed over the monetary assistance.

Narendra, who was an active member of ABVP from his student days in Osmania University, is one of the Telangana’s active social worker in Muscat.

