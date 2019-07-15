BJP only alternative to TRS in Telangana: Muralidhar Rao

By | Published: 1:10 am

Warangal Urban: Stating that the BJP was the only viable alternative to the TRS in Telangana, its national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said many leaders from both the Congress and the TDP were evincing interest to join the BJP.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said, “We have kept our doors open. Anyone who wants to strengthen the party can join us. Since the Congress and the TDP were rejected by the people of Telangana, the BJP is being seen as a strong alternative to TRS, hence, most of the leaders from these two parties are ready to join our party,” he added.

Claiming that leaders from the Congress and the TDP have no future in their parties, he said, “Joining by leaders from other parties will help us in strengthening our base in the State. By next general election, we will be in a position to challenge the TRS,” he said.

He stated that the Congress had become a transit camp, adding that their political leaders in the State have only two choices — to join the TRS or the BJP.

“Amit Shah held a meeting with top leaders of the State during his visit to launch the membership drive. He has given some tips to State leaders to expand the party base at the grassroots level. The Membership drive is one of the initiatives,” he said.

“After Karnataka, Telangana had been identified to strengthen the party base. In the coming days we will be taking up programmes to attract people towards the party. Telangana is the top priority of the party,” he said.