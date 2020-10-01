BJP only paying lip-service to BCs: TRS

Challenges Laxman to prove his party’s commitment for upliftment of BCs

Hyderabad: Tearing apart the BJP’s sudden love for the Backward Classes (BCs), TRS leaders said the BJP should stop showing lip-sympathy towards the BCs and instead, prove its commitment for their upliftment by creating a separate Ministry for the Other Backward Classes’ (OBCs) welfare. They dared the newly elected BJP OBC Morcha national president K Laxman to convince his party leadership at the Centre in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the biggest benefactor of the BCs in the State. He pointed out that none of the previous governments implemented the novel welfare schemes for the BCs than Chandrashekhar Rao. “The Chief Minister’s decision to fulfil the long-pending demand for inclusion of 17 castes in the BCs has won the hearts of many including BJP MLA T Raja Singh who appreciated the State government’s decision,” he said.

He stated that the Chandrashekhar Rao government has increased the budget allocations to BCs’ welfare considerably and listed out various welfare schemes including residential schools, scholarships and also construction of BC Atma Gourava Bhavans in Hyderabad among others.

‘Laxman daydreaming’

Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said Laxman has suddenly become aware of the presence of BCs in the State after he was appointed as the national president of BJP OBC Morcha. “Laxman is daydreaming to win over the backward classes in the State, but they are already worshipping Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for ensuring their well-being,” he said.

TRS MLAs KP Vivekananda, Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and Nannapaneni Narender congratulated Laxman on his political elevation within BJP. However, they stated that the BJP leaders can never win over the BCs considering the former’s attitude towards the people of the State.

