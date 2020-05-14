BJP opposes State’s ‘indifference’ to Pothireddypadu GO

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday urged people of the State to hoist black flags on every house on Saturday to protest against the alleged indifference of the Telangana government towards Andhra Pradesh government’s order increasing the capacity of the Pothireddypadu head regulator.

In a statement, Sanjay wanted to know why Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failed to react even after the AP government released the GO on May 5. “We are not ready to believe that the Telangana Chief Minister doesn’t know about the development, he just kept quite because of a tacit understanding,” he alleged.

Earlier, Sanjay participated in a video conference with State unit’s core committee and discussed the repercussions of the AP government’s order.

The BJP leader pointed out that while the Congress-TRS alliance in undivided AP increased the capacity of the head regulator from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs, the State government had now become a mute spectator while the AP government increased the capacity further to 80,000 cusecs. The Core Committee also decided to create awareness about the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill and to fight against the false propaganda.

The core committee alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to “exit from Rythu Bandhu even as the whole country is making plans for a corona exit”.

The core committee further criticised the State government for the tenders called for Kaleshwaram and Sitarama project. The BJP alleged that the tenders were called by inflating estimates and said it would launch a programme to highlight corruption in irrigation projects.

