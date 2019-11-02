BJP petitions to DGP against Karimnagar cops

By | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: State BJP president K Laxman, in a statement here, slammed the government for the alleged high-handedness of police officials against party MP Bandi Sanjay. “The State government is trying all tactics to scuttle the TSRTC strike,” he said, adding that the police behaviour was highly condemnable.

The BJP condemned the alleged high-handedness of senior police officials in dealing with the Karimnagar MP who was participating in a march mourning the death of an RTC employee. The party’s State leadership demanded for departmental action by DGP M Mahender Reddy against the police officials responsible for the incident.

In a release, the party’s Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao stated that it was unbecoming of police officers to act tough against the Opposition party leaders and people’s representatives, who were “duty-bound to protest against anti-people’s decisions of the incumbent government.”

