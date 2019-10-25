BJP plans public meeting in support of RTC workers

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: BJP will hold a public meeting at Saroornagar on October 30 in support of the striking TSRTC workers and the State government’s reported decision to privatise the corporation, the party’s State unit president K Laxman said on Friday. He said the meeting, ‘Sakala Janula Samarabheri Sabha’, will be preceded by submission of memoranda to all District Collectors on the ongoing strike.

Laxman also said the party’s national leadership took a serious view of the strike and that BJP’s support to the striking workers would continue. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao appears to have been emboldened by his party’s win in the Huzurnagar bypoll and now appears to be “out of control.”

Laxman said every political leader should always remember that just one bypoll victory does not mean the public endorses the government’s decisions on various issues. “Losing and winning are not new to BJP and our party will only continue to gain strength in the State,” he said.

