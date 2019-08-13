BJP playing divisive politics: Talasani

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti leaders on Tuesday mounted a scathing attack on the BJP accusing it of trying to divide people on communal lines and also not doing anything concrete for Telangana. They alleged that BJP’s national leaders had been spewing venom against the State and the TRS which will not be tolerated anymore.

While Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the BJP not to drag the TRS into unnecessary controversies with regard to AIMIM, TRS MLA Balka Suman advised the BJP not to indulge in divisive politics and reminded the saffron party of how its national president Amit Shah was trying to show formation of Telangana in a poor light.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party office, Srinivas Yadav stated that the TRS government was setting new trends in administration through its novel schemes, but the BJP leaders had turned a blind eye to such development and alleging that the State was being run by the Kalvakuntla family. “What is wrong when the members of a family are democratically elected by the people to rule the State? Don’t we call the Central government the Modi government?” he said.

The Minister said the BJP was welcome to increase its presence in the State, but it will not be allowed to fuel communal and divisive politics. He advised the BJP to ally with the AIMIM to increase its presence in old city or if the BJP State leaders did not want TRS-AIMIM alliance in the State. “Who is stopping you from winning people’s hearts by getting all due funds and national projects to the State?” he asked, adding that the BJP was only interested in divisive politics blaming others rather than playing its role in the development of the State.

Chennur legislator Balka Suman shot an open letter to the BJP leaders to prove their commitment and sincerity for development of the State by getting Central funds as well as new projects. He pointed out that despite repeated representations, the BJP-led NDA government did not honour its commitments to the State over the first five years. “Several projects like the IT Investment Region sanctioned by the previous governments in the State were shelved by the BJP government. Recommendations of NITI Aayog to sanction Rs 24,000 crore to Telangana towards completion of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya were ignored,” he pointed out.

Suman also alleged that Shah had been repeatedly spewing venom against Telangana on different occasions. “Amit Shah termed the State Formation Day as a Black Day and also failed to explain why the Centre was being harsh on the State in terms of funds. The BJP leaders also created hurdles for Telangana State formation in Parliament, including obstruction of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in the Rajya Sabha seeking to delay the State formation,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter