BJP playing role of opposition as Congress failed: TS BJP spokesperson

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that BJP is the primary opposition party in Telangana in the total absence of Congress. In a statement here on Saturday he pointed out that the Congress is not playing the role of opposition in the State.

“BJP is duty bound to voice the concerns of Telangana farmers, who are awaiting the delivery of big promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that the government would buy every single grain of the yield in the entire State,” he said condemning statements being made by few Ministers and other senior TRS leaders that, BJP was indulging in politics during the corona crisis.

He said that the Chief Minister must keep his commitment given to the farmers, who are relying on his words that his government would purchase everything they have produced so far in this season. BJP also demand speeding up of purchasing process, as farmers cannot hold their produce for long and can incur severe losses, if there are untimely rains.

Party spokesperson N V Subhash said BJP has brought the issues of farmers and farm labourers to the notice of the government on several occasions. But the government has failed to respond to the representations. In turn, false cases have been foisted against the farmers who sought justice, he said.

In another press release, former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said that the State government, instead of solving problems faced by farmers, is resorting to counter criticism on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s one-day fast. He demanded the State government to call for an all -party meeting.

