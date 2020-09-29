BJP prefers EVMs for GHMC polls over ballots

BJP general secretary Premender Reddy says GHMC polls must be only via EVMs

Hyderabad: Citing the fear of spread of Covid, the State unit of BJP urged the State Election Commission to conduct the ensuing GHMC elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and not through ballot papers. Responding to a letter written by the State Election Commission to all political parties to elicit their opinion on the issue, a delegation of BJP met C Parthasarathi the State Election Commissioner on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum explaining their point of view.

State BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy has said that it would be convenient for the general public to vote through EVMs as the Covid pandemic had caused severe fear in the society. “In fact, it is also advised by the competent authorities and various medical agencies that public interaction, gathering, must be avoided with adequate physical distancing,” he said.

He argued that in comparison to voting through ballot papers or boxes, the process of casting votes through EVM machines is faster and ensures minimum contact with unnecessary objects and persons. “To vote through a ballot paper, a person would have to first physically come in contact with an officer or representative handling ballot papers and physically take a ballot paper, voters would also have to hand an object to affix his voting stamp,” he said.

He further said that the voting stamp used in ballot type of voting would be handled by various voters one after the other without any time for sanitising the same since sanitising objects after every voter casts his or her vote would take a huge amount of time. “Therefore, BJP opines that the GHMC elections should be conducted through EVMs only, ” he said.

