BJP promoting divisive politics for votes, must focus on development: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao launched a blistering attack against the the BJP on Sunday for promoting divisive politics in the country and discriminating Telangana State on all fronts. “The BJP, instead of taking decisive and concrete steps to benefit the people and focus on development, is only trying to divide them with their “India-Pakistan, Hindu-Muslim” chants to garner votes,” he said.

Addressing TDP leaders from Shamshabad who joined the TRS at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao, who did not mince words while pillorying the saffron party for its policies, pointed out that the BJP government which has presented six Union budgets so far, had only meted out injustice to Telangana despite the State’s significant contribution to the nation’s economy. “Except for devolution of funds as mandated in the Constitution of India, the BJP government did not allocate even a single paise to the State. But the BJP leaders in the State continue to claim that the State was running with funds released by the Centre,” he said.

The Minister advised BJP State president K Laxman and other party leaders to stop holding press conferences to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unnecessarily and instead, use their influence, if they had any, to get funds from the Centre for State projects like Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. He pointed out that the BJP government at the Centre did not release funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya despite recommendations from NITI Aayog constituted by it.

Stating that the BJP won four MP seats by fluke as was evident from the fact that it could not stand up to the TRS wave in any other election, the TRS working president said the nexus between Congress and BJP was out in the open during the municipal elections where they supported each other to keep TRS away from coming to power in three municipalities. “People have lost faith in Congress across the nation and it is time that the grand old party gets into introspection to correct its mistakes and connect with the people,” he said.

Rama Rao reiterated that victory came TRS’ way in every election in the State as people have strong faith in the Chief Minister’s leadership and his commitment towards the people of the State. “The Chief Minister’s leadership is the only protective shield for people of Telangana State. We must work unitedly and strengthen his leadership at all stages. Unlike the Centre, the State government under the Chief Minister’s leadership has been implementing several welfare and development programmes beneficial to the people,” he added.

He pointed out that TRS had won over 1,800 wards out of 3,148 wards/divisions where municipal polls were held recently. Both Congress and BJP could not field candidates in over 1,200 wards/divisions. Further, TRS bagged 122 out of 130 municipal bodies and secured over 244 posts of Mayors, Deputy Mayors, Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons, he said, adding that while women got about 57 per cent of total wards/divisions against 50 per cent reservation, backward classes community scored over 100 posts. He said TRS proved its mettle in all formats of elections including ballot and electronic voting machines.

Senior TDP leader Ganesh Guptha along with eight newly elected councillors in Shamshabad municipality, joined TRS. Rama Rao welcomed them into the party fold and assured all support in their efforts to serve people of Shamshabad. He promised to extend Hyderabad Metro Rail upto Shamshabad as part of the airport corridor.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Prakash Goud, A Jeevan Reddy, MLC M Srinivas Reddy and other senior leaders were also present.

