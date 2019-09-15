BJP seeks official Telangana Liberation Day

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The BJP-Telangana unit on Saturday called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and asked her to ensure that the State government officially observe Telangana Liberation Day on September 17. A delegation of party leaders led by BJP State president K Laxman called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Speaking to media persons after his meeting with the Governor, Laxman said the party was fighting for over 20 years for celebrating Telangana Liberation Day as an official functino and will now intensify its fight to bring pressure on the State government to officially celebrate it. He said though all other political parties including TRS and Congress had demanded in the past to celebrate Liberation Day, the ruling party had now shelved long-pending issue under pressure from AIMIM for vote bank politics.

On September 17 in 1948, the erstwhile Hyderabad State was merged with the Indian Union following ‘Police Action’, as the Indian military operation against Nizam’s army is popularly known. BJP is planning to organise hoisting of national flag and also conduct ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the State to mark the day. The party will also organise a public meeting at Patancheru. Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah had once again postponed and will not be attending the event as was announced earlier by the party leaders.

