BJP seeks white paper on Telangana’s finances

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Hyderabad: The State unit of the BJP on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao release a white paper on the financial status of the State. It wanted the State government to declare the funds released by the Centre and the same utilised so far.

While agreeing that a few sectors have slowed down a bit, the BJP countered the argument that the economy had derailed thereby hitting the State’s finances very badly.

Addressing the media at the party office here, State president Dr K Laxman criticised the Chief Minister for calling for austerity measures. “The orders to every department to put a tab on their expenditure is nothing but misleading the people of the State from the real problem, the inefficiency of the State government to create resources,” he argued. He further alleged that the government had converted a surplus State into that of a State that can’t survive without the devolution funds from the Centre.

“The State is now staring at a huge debt trap of Rs 3 lakh crore. When we compare this to Rs 10,000 crore dues from the Centre, it is nothing but a pittance,” Laxman said. He said the State was witnessing severe financial mismanagement over the past three years and that the government was unable to pay bills for many flagship programmes such as fee reimbursement, Aarogyasri, old-age pensions, Rythu Bandhu and farmers’ loan waiver.

“The government, which blamed the Centre for the privatisation of TSRTC under the garb of amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act, took a U-turn when the tide turned against it. Stop blaming the Centre for your failure to generate revenue, as no State is planning to survive on the Central assistance anymore,” he said. He wanted to know why the TRS MPs countered the claim of the Centre on the floor of the Parliament that Telangana was given Rs 95,000 crore of Central assistance,” he questioned.

Laxman alleged that the State government was unable to release matching grants to several Central-assisted projects making it 19th such State in the country. He said if the government fails to come up with an explanation of its allegations on the Central assistance, the BJP will come up with its explanation.

Karnataka results a boon

Reacting to the party’s impressive performance in the Karnataka bypolls, he said people had opted for a development-oriented government there. He said the results would have a positive impact on the Telangana unit too, as many neutral candidates, intellectuals and the educated were now looking at the BJP as the only alternative.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter