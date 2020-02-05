BJP slams AAP over shooting in Shaheen Bagh

By | Published: 10:20 am 10:21 am

New Delhi: After the Delhi police claimed that Kapil Baisala, the person who fired gunshot at Shaheen Bagh, is a Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on the AAP.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday evening said slammed the AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while Union Minister Prakash Javdekar in a press conference said this has exposed the AAP.

Nadda said: “Kejriwal and his party is saving those who wish to divide the country. They tried to politicise in the matter of Sharjeel Imam but when the Delhi police arrested him their plans failed so they asked its worker to fire gunshot.”

“Today every on has seen the photograph of AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Imam Hussain with the organisations like PFI. The whole country is aware of the activities of the PFI and it is really surprising to know that Kejriwal is with them,” he said.

Nadda said: “I want to make it clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government and it will not forgive anyone who will hamper its security. Kejriwal and his whole team has been exposed. The public of Delhi will give them a befitting reply.”