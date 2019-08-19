BJP spreading blatant lies: KTR

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its national working president JP Nadda, charging them with spreading “blatant lies about Telangana State.”

Rama Rao, who was addressing TRS workers of Kukatpally Assembly constituency, was unsparing in knocking out Nadda and his allegations. “Every one of his words was a lie. ‘Ayana Nadda kadu, pachhi abaddala adda (he is not Nadda, but a den of lies)”, Rama Rao said. The TRS working president also warned the BJP that Telagnana was not Karnataka and BJP’s ploys of coming to power through the backdoor will not work in the State because the people here were politically aware.

The TRS leader was responding to allegations of corruption and charges of the State not accepting Central programmes, which were levelled by Nadda at a BJP public meeting in the city on Sunday.

‘Show proof of graft’

Rama Rao challenged the BJP that if it has proof of corruption by the State government, as alleged by it, then it should place the evidence in the public sphere. “If all that the BJP wants to do is to merely repeat lies that were the Congress’ staple for the past five years, it will not be tolerated. If you have the courage and proof, then place it before the people. Those in power should be watchful of what they say,” Rama Rao said.

The TRS leader, however, made it clear that the BJP can try and grow politically in the State and no one has any objections if it does so. “But if you want to grow, then do so by doing something good for the people and the State,”

Rama Rao advised the BJP. “Has the BJP done anything in the past five years for Hyderabad? All it wants to do is create communal and caste rifts, light fires between communities. I was born in Hyderabad and grew up here.

When I was a child, not a year went by without curfew in the city or some other part of the State for a week or so every year. Under K Chandrashekhar Rao’s administration, there was not even a single minute of curfew anywhere in the State,” Rama Rao said.

Rejects Ayushman Bharat

Rebutting Nadda’s allegations point-by-point, Rama Rao referred to the BJP leader’s claim that Telangana did not want to implement Ayushman Bharat health scheme. “I will say this again. Ayushman Bharat is a ‘bakwas’ scheme.

Our Chief Minister himself made it clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that our Arogyasri scheme is much better than Ayushman Bharat. If there are any issues to be solved in Arogyasri, then our government will attend to them,” Rama Rao said.

“The Congress and BJP have become experts in lying. These are the kind of lies that are being spread by the BJP which TRS workers should confront and educate people about,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter