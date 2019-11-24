BJP taught Congress a lesson: Laxman

By | Published: 12:30 am

Mancherial: BJP State president Dr K Laxman welcomed the formation of the BJP government in Maharashtra. He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for the party’s office here on Saturday. He was accompanied by former Peddapalli MP Dr G Vivek Venkateswamy.

Laxman said that the BJP had taught a lesson to the Congress which tried to make fun of democracy by opposing efforts of the saffron party, which won the mandate of the people. BJP national president Amit Shah showed his acumen in politics by accomplishing the mission, he said.

He alleged that the Congress had conspired against the BJP, which won majority of the seats, by aligning with the Shiv Sena.

The BJP will explain the plight of the workers to the Union government, Laxman said and urged them not to lose heart. He informed that land was identified for constructing offices of the party in 25 districts. He flayed the government for not sanctioning land to them despites several pleas.

Former ministers Vijayarama Rao and Boda Janardhan, senior leader of BJP Gone Shyamsunda Rao, district president M Malla Reddy and general secretary N Venkateshwar Goud, Mancherial Assembly constituency in-charge V Raghunath Rao and his counterparts of Bellampalli and Chennur segments Andugula Srinivas and K Emaji, respectively, were present.