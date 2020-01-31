BJP Telangana unit wants PACS office-bearers elected on results day

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The State unit of the BJP on Friday submitted a memorandum to the State Cooperative Election Authority here urging speedy election process to curb horse-trading.

The authority has announced the election schedule for Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS), and Farmers Service Cooperatives in the State on Thursday.

Party vice-president Dr S Malla Reddy said elections to chairman and vice-chairman posts of PACS must be held on the day of results, while elections to DCCB Director and Chairman posts must be held on the very next day. The BJP also demanded that election to the TSCAB (Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank) be held the very next day after DCCB elections are held.

The BJP alleged that the State government which had been postponing cooperative elections for the last two years suddenly decided to conduct elections, considering its victory in the recent municipal elections.

