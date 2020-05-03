BJP, TRS governments hand-in-glove to hush up Covid-19 cases: TPCC

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Sunday alleged that both the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government in the State were hand-in-glove to hush up the real statistics pertaining to coronavirus infection.

Speaking to the media after distributing sanitizers and masks in Secunderabad Assembly segment, Narayana Reddy said the State government was not conducting coronavirus testing in adequate numbers fearing increase in number of positive cases. “In order to show low figures, the State is actually trying to hide Covid-19 patients. They are being transformed into Covid-19 bombs. Once the lockdown gets over, those untested and untreated patients will play havoc in the entire society,” he alleged.

The Congress leader alleged that the Centre was not declaring the entry of the third stage of community transmission of the virus even though there were multiple cases of community transmission in Telangana and other parts of the country. “There are at least 22 coronavirus positive cases in Telangana with no travel history. Instead of sounding an alert, the State Government has simply entered into a denial mode,” he said.

