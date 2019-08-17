BJP, TRS working hand in glove: Cong

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: There appears to be no let-up in the war of words between Congress and BJP as the two parties attempt to pull down each other in a bid to claim that they are the only alternative to TRS in Telangana.

While leaders of both parties have been sniping at each other for some time now, it was the turn of former Congress MLA and AICC secretary SA Sampath Kumar to criticise BJP on Saturday. He repeated the allegation that BJP and TRS were “working together”.

“Have TRS MPs even once tried to hold the BJP government at the Centre accountable for anything? If BJP truly believes that the TRS government failed on all fronts, its leaders should impress upon the Centre to launch a CBI probe into corruption in the TRS government,” he said.

He also said BJP was sold out to TRS in a quid pro quo arrangement to get support from the party at the Centre.

