BJP trying to divide the nation on the basis of religion: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called upon of the people of the nation to unite in its fight against Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘nefarious plan to divide the nation on the lines of religion’. Alleging that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is also playing to the tunes of the BJP, he gave the call of “BJP se desh Bachao, TRS se Telangana bachao” . He was addressing the party’s 135th foundation celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Remembering the services of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lalbahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh, the state unit chief said that all these leaders have unified the nation as one and contributed to its economic development.

“Since the BJP came to power it has been playing divisive politics such as abrogation of article 370, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, triple Talaq and the Citizenship Amendment Act , neglecting the real needs of the people,” he said.

He alleged that the CAA will convert Muslims into second class citizens in their own country.

“The NRC and NPR will further alienate the community from the rest of the country leading to disastrous repercussions,” he said. He said that the Congress is very clear when it comes to saving the secular fabric of the nation. “That is why we gave the call of Save India , Save constitution, ” he said.

Earlier the AICC secretary RC Khuntiya, TPCC Chief , CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other senior leaders sat on a day long “Satyagraha Deeksha” inside the Gandhi Bhavan premises as the police have refused to allow them to take out the “Save India , Save constitution” rally to lower Tank Bund. Congress leaders including Shabbir Ali fiercely argued with the police for not allowing the cadre to enter the Gandhi Bhavan.

“Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar by his brazenly partisan behavior and shameless servility has conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of an IPS officer,” Uttam said. ”

One can not stop the grand old Congress party from agitating on issues that are important for the nation. We will soon put an end to such anti democratic practices in Telangana,” Party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy told media, lashing out at the police for denying permission for the rally.

