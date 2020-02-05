BJP trying to strengthen its base with communal politics: K Keshava Rao

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao lashed out at the Central government for its sectarian thinking in bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) against a popular upsurge. He said the nation should be proud of leaders like Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his bold philosophical clarity on the subject.

He said Chandrashekhar Rao opposed the CAA as the ruling party (BJP) was trying to strengthen its political base by injecting the fatal poison of communalism. He pointed out that the Chief Minister had declared that the Telangana State Legislative Assembly would pass a resolution against the CAA. “This is not against the Central government, but the crooked aspects of the CAA resulting in polarisation which is most dangerous to the nation,” he said.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Keshava Rao said though a devout Hindu, Chandrashekhar Rao was the best friend of all communities particularly Muslims. He pointed out that Telangana State which had about 15-20 per cent Muslim population, was the best example for perfect fraternity and brotherhood among people. He stated that an avoidable ‘suspicion’ was being created between the two major communities in the country. “Unfortunately, a few voices from the ruling party (BJP) and even the Ministers are vitiating the atmosphere,” he added.

The TRS Parliamentary Party leader lamented that a new decade of the 21st century was began on a distorted note by mutilating the preamble of the Constitution. He felt that the CAA was shameful and went against the very idea of India which was both inclusive and pluralistic.

Wondering how a simple Act could attempt to change the Constitution, he emphasised the need to revisit the Central and the State lists of subjects. He asked what would happen if all 29 States oppose the Central Act. He felt that there was a need to find a middle way where all parties can sit and discuss the issues across the table to find a solution. He cited the 1960 case of Hindi imposition, when Tamil Nadu opposed it and following it, the three language formula evolved and a great crisis was averted.

