BJP urges Venkaiah Naidu to take action against Keshava Rao

Published: 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State unit of BJP urged M Venkaiah Naidu, Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Vice-President of India, to take action against K Keshava Rao a member of Rajya Sabha representing the State of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that he had misled the Telangana State Election Commission in order to cast his vote in the urban local body elections in Tukkuguda Municipality as an ex-officio member from the State of Telangana.

In a memorandum submitted to the Rajya Sabha chairman here on Saturday a BJP delegation led by State president Dr K Laxman said that the details of the case unequivocally casts questions on the conduct of the member and attracts the provisions and stipulations of Ethics Committee.

Drawing attention of Venkaiah Naidu the BJP said that TRS party in its anxiety to grab as many municipalities as possible subverted all the procedures and unfortunately the Election Commission has remained a mute spectator to the entire process. K Keshava Rao, who was declared elected from the state of Andhra Pradesh as per draw of lots can’t register himself as member of another state, that too for the purpose of casting vote as an ex-officio member, BJP argued.

