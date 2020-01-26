BJP wants Chandrashekhar Rao to explain his opposition to CAA

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party State unit President Dr K Laxman demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao explain whether he wanted citizenship to Muslims who illegally entered the country. In a statement released here on Saturday, he said that the TRS must explain to the people what exactly the Telangana Assembly will resolve against CAA. The BJP state chief also criticized the timing of the announcement by the TRS chief.

“We have been asking the TRS to spell out its stand on CAA. But the answer came after the results of the municipal elections. Now after the elections Chandrashekhar Rao opposes CAA and says that he is a staunch Hindu,” Laxman argued. He said that results of Bhainsa would have been repeated in other places if the Chief Minister declared his stand before the elections. He said that Chief Minister should have read the CAA before making his stand public. “Is there a single line in that Act that rejects Indian Muslims their citizenship,” he said. He further said that people of Telangana should understand that CAA provides citizenship to those minorities that have been persecuted by Islamic countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, where Muslims are in majority.

