BJP wants govt to hold talks with RTC JAC

Hyderabad: The BJP State leadership slammed the State government’s decision to dismiss TSRTC staff who are on strike demanding merger of TSRTC with the State government. BJP leaders alleged that the State government was adopting dictatorial and fascist methods to deal with RTC staff in a democratic State rather than dealing with such sensitive issues on humanitarian grounds.

Stating that the party was extending support to the RTC strike here on Monday, BJP State president K Laxman reminded that separate Telangana State would not have been realised without the active participation of RTC employees and workers. He demanded that the State government keep the contribution of RTC staff in mind, before initiating such stringent measures to the extent of dismissing them for going on strike seeking solutions to their ‘just’ demands.

“About 50,000 families have been thrown on to the roads following the State government’s decision. TRS came to power promising merger of TSRTC with the government and resolving their long pending demands. The Chief Minister must honour his commitments faililng which it could prove detrimental to the State government,” he warned. He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hold talks directly with the RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) to resolve the issues.

Laxman blamed the successive governments for increasing debts of TSRTC. He alleged that RTC was running into losses as the State government was imposing taxes in crores of rupees and also failed to reimburse crores of rupees owed to the Corporation towards various concessional bus passes. He claimed that the BJP-ruled States do not have State-run RTCs which ran into debts amounting to thousands of crores of rupees. He condemned the arrests of RTC JAC leaders who were planning to hold a hunger strike in a democratic manner.

