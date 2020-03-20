BJP wants Nizamabad MLC polls postponed

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The State BJP on Thursday demanded postponement of the by-election to the MLC seat from Nizamabad under the Local Authorities Constituency to fill in the vacancy arising out of the disqualification of R Bhoopathi Reddy.

Former MLC NVSS Prabhakar, addressing a press conference here, said the election scheduled for April 7 must be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus fear in the State. Giving the instance of Andhra Pradesh where elections to local bodies have been postponed, Prabhakar said the Election Commission should follow similar rule for Telangana.

Opposing the nomination of former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha for the MLC post, the BJP leader said the ruling party had not followed similar rule when it came to members of Backward Class community in that party. “While the former MP who lost the elections was nominated, the same rule was not applied to Vinod Kumar and Madhusudanchary as they belong to backward classes,” he alleged.

Criticising the TRS government for passing a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC, Prabhakar said the State cannot stop implementation of a Centrally-passed law.

