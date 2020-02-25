BJP wants probe into illegal immigration

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy order a comprehensive probe to identify and remove illegal immigrants from Telangana.

In a memorandum submitted to the DGP at his office here, a delegation led by the State party president K Laxman said the party had brought to the notice of the police several times explaining as how the city and the rest of the State had become a safe place for immigrants, especially Rohingya Muslims. Now, it had come to light that 127 people had secured Aadhaar cards by producing false documents. Cases were also booked against them at the behest of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), they said, alleging that a majority of these were Rohingya Muslims.

“There were credible reports that thousands of Rohingya Muslims across the State secured Aadhaar, voter and ration cards. Many of them were getting pension under various State welfare schemes. Some of these illegal immigrants might come under the influence of anti-national forces like ISI and Al-Qaeda and may carry out operations to disrupt peace in the country,” Laxman alleged.

