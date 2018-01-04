‘BJP will come in power in TS’

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will make all out efforts to clinch power in Telangana in 2019 general elections, party national general secretary Vijay Vargiya said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to press persons at party office he said welfare programmes launched by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi were reaching the people and they have confidence on Modi. People were giving victory after victory to BJP and now party was in power in 19 States. “Country’s economy is on fast track after historic decisions such as demonetisation and GST,” Vargiya said, adding this he welcomed the United States of America’s decision on stopping funds to Pakistan.

He said during the interaction with the party cadre in the State during his three-day visit he had confidence that party would come in power in Telangana in next general elections.

BJP State president K Laxman said with the tireless efforts of the Central government today Telangana was able to give round-the-clock power and credit goes to Prime Minister. He found fault with the State government to take credit of 4,000 MWt Ramagundam power plant and said it was inaugurated by Prime Minister.

Laxman said due to the solar policy of the Central government it had become possible for the Telangana to go for 3,500 MWt solar power production. “Due to Prime Minister’s vision now the country has emerged as power surplus and States such as Chandigarh, Punjab, Odisha, Telangana and 19 other States have also become power surplus States,” Laxman added.

He reiterated that BJP was supporting SC categorisation and same was conveyed to Central leadership.